Residents living in fear of thugs

Galway City Tribune – A former Mayor of Galway has called on local communities, the City Council, Gardaí and politicians to come together and defeat ‘the thugs’ whose anti-social behaviour is making life hell for local residents in the Ballybane area.

Cllr Noel Larkin told the Galway City Tribune that a small minority of people living in this area were involved in late-night parties, fighting, drug-dealing, car-racing, intimidation and in the wanton littering of the area.

“I am calling on individuals, sports clubs, community groups and residents associations to petition the Council, TDs, Senators and MEPs, expressing their outrage at this deplorable and obnoxious behaviour,” said Cllr Larkin.

A female resident of Ballybane described how local residents were ‘terrified’ after a ‘party’ led to a series of fights and screaming matches outside a local pub that lasted for a number of hours.

“There are many, many decent families and individuals up here [Ballybane] – the best of neighbours and friends – but a small minority of people are making life hell for everyone else,” she said.

