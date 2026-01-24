Residents don’t want the Galway City Council to cut their hedges
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Avril Horan
~ 2 minutes read
By Avril Horan
Residents of Grattan Park are involved in a dispute with city officials over hedge cutting — they don’t want it to happen.
Local people have expressed concerns that regular hedge maintenance runs contrary to biodiversity objectives, arguing that allowing the hedge to grow naturally would better support wildlife.
The issue was raised at this month’s meeting of the Galway City Central Ward Area Committee.
However, council officials said the hedge was not suitable for nesting birds, regardless of its height or width.
Elected representatives heard that allowing it to grow unchecked could pose safety risks, including the possibility of it being blown over.
Cllr Frank Fahy (FG) said residents in Grattan Park questioned if current maintenance practices were undermining biodiversity.
In response, a council official said an agreement had previously been put in place with residents outlining how often the hedge would be cut and the height at which it would be maintained.
Hedge cutting is carried out during permitted periods to avoid impacts on biodiversity, and it was confirmed that the hedge continues to be managed in line with the original agreement.
Cllr Fahy queried who had signed the agreement and which parties were involved.
The council official explained it formed part of the estate’s taken-in-charge arrangement, under which residents’ signatures are not required.
The meeting heard that introducing a requirement for signatures could set a precedent for all taken-in-charge estates under council management.
Council officials said further details of the original agreement would be provided to Cllr Fahy later this week.
Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.
Pictured: Cllr Frank Fahy
