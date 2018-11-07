Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a housing development in the city are being opposed.
Montane Developments Ireland Limited was granted planning permission in August for 30 houses and apartments at Coolough Road, Terryland.
However, that decision has now been appealed to the higher planning authority.
Residents association challenges approval of new houses for Terryland
