Residents appeal expansion of Salthill filling station

Galway City Council’s decision to approve the expansion of a filling station in Lower Salthill – despite nearly 30 objections from local residents – has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

In June 2018, Maxol sought permission for a single storey extension to the existing filling station to allow for an additional food preparation and new deli seating area, an off licence and alterations to sales area layout, new shopfront and a new exit at the rear of the site onto Fr Griffin Road.

Local residents and business owners mounted a campaign against the plans, expressing concerns about noise and that the site would become a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

There were also concerns that 24-hour retail activity at the site does not sit within a residential area, and that parking is already a big problem at the site, while the plans do not provide for parking for the café patrons.

Residents also noted that no traffic impact assessment had been prepared “despite the proposed enlargement of site access onto an already congested Fr Griffin Road”.

A number of revisions were made to the plans, including the exit point from the car wash area.

In May, the City Council approved the application, stating: “There is an existing commercial petrol station and car wash operating on this site, while the site is zoned for commercial activity.

“Therefore, it is considered that the planning history and zoning objectives of the site do allow for the consideration of this development, subject to ensuring the protection of the residential amenities of the area. The issues of particular concern to the Planning Authority . . . have now been satisfactorily address,” the Council ruled.

A series of stipulations were attached to the permission, including a condition that a qualified person carry out noise monitoring on three occasions during the first 12 months of operation and submit a report to the Council, and the noise must not exceed previously indicated levels.

The Council also ordered that the deli and sitting area cannot be used as a ‘fast food’ take-away, and its hours of operation are restricted to between 6.30am to 9pm Mondays to Fridays and 7am to 9pm at weekends. The premises is also prevented from delivering food outwards.

Deliveries to the commercial/retail element cannot take place before 8am or after 10pm, and fuel deliveries cannot take place before 7am.

Construction activity was limited to between 8am and 6pm Mondays to Fridays and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

The Council’s decision has now been appealed by residents of Fr Griffin Road, with a decision expected in October.