Residential treatment service for Gambling Addiction to be launched in Coolarne

Published:

A residential treatment service for Gambling Addiction is to be launched at the Cuan Mhuire centre in Coolarne next month

Centre CEO Gerry McElroy will speak about the critical work being done by Cuan Mhuire on the frontlines of the gambling epidemic


Pam Bergin who leads up the Gambling Awareness Trust will talk about the support services for people and families experiencing harms associated with problem gambling

Oisin McConville, former Armagh All Ireland winning Footballer will describe his own addiction, treatment and recovery while
a recovering client of the Cuan Mhuire Gambling Addiction Service will share his perspective

The launch takes place tomorrow fortnight October 9th

