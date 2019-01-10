Residential property prices rose by almost €2k a month in 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residential property prices rose by almost 2 thousand euro per month in Galway in 2018.

According to the latest Residential Buildings report from GeoDirectory, property prices in the county increased by 11 percent across the 12 months – equating to 1,860 euro per month.

The report finds that over 1,120 residential addresses were added to Galway’s database in 2018.

481 residential buildings were under construction in December of last year – over 4 percent of the national total.

Meanwhile, Galway’s vacancy rates stands at 6.6 percent, higher than the national average of 4.8 percent.

The average house price in Galway is now 226 thousand euro – lower than the national average of over 284 thousand euro.