Researchers at University of Galway help discover new planet in formation

Researchers at the University of Galway have helped discover the formation of a new planet.

They have teamed up with a global group of astronomers from Leiden University in the Netherlands and University of Arizona in the US.

Deemed a breakthrough in the field, the new ‘gas giant’ has been named WISPIT 2b, and is a similar size to Jupiter.

Speaking to Galway Talks, one of the authors of the study Dr. Christian Ginski of University of Galway, explains what they can see of the planet: