Researchers at University of Galway help discover new planet in formation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Researchers at the University of Galway have helped discover the formation of a new planet.

They have teamed up with a global group of astronomers from Leiden University in the Netherlands and University of Arizona in the US.

Deemed a breakthrough in the field, the new ‘gas giant’ has been named WISPIT 2b, and is a similar size to Jupiter.

Speaking to Galway Talks, one of the authors of the study Dr. Christian Ginski of University of Galway, explains what they can see of the planet:

