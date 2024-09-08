Rescheduled “Hands Across The Corrib” Event takes place this afternoon
The much-anticipated Hands Across the Corrib event, organised by Corrib Beo, that was postponed last month, will be held this afternoon at two along Lough Corrib at Knockferry Pier and Kilbeg Pier.
This community-driven event aims to unite people in a symbolic act of solidarity, raising awareness about the importance of protecting Lough Corrib and celebrating the vibrant culture that surrounds this treasured waterway.
The event will run from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, with participants gathering on both piers, emphasizing the local community’s dedication to preserving this stunning natural resource.
Hands Across the Corrib is part of Corrib Beo’s ongoing mission to promote sustainable practices and highlight the rich cultural and ecological heritage of Lough Corrib.
