Report to be launched today reveals biggest challenges with Traveller accommodation in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Travellers in Galway are living in overcrowded, damp accommodation with overflowing sewage and rat infestations.

That’s according to a report, released today, which finds widespread violations of human rights standards.

The Traveller Homes Now report, compiled by Galway Traveller Movement, examines conditions at 18 Traveller sites and group housing schemes in the city and county.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…