Report shows property price increases in city among highest nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has found that a surge in property prices in Galway City over the past year was one of the highest nationwide.

The Irish Independent’s 2019 Property Survey reveals prices rose by 11 percent – with the average home now standing at €308 thousand.

The county experienced a considerably smaller climb of 3 percent – with the average home outside the city now costing €170 thousand.

Prices in Kilkenny increased the most over the 12 months, up 22 percent.

At the other end of the scale, prices were down 5 percent in Dublin 12, down 2 percent in Donegal and down 1 percent in Mayo.

Residential Property Editor Mark Keenan says younger people are leaving the city in their droves as they cannot afford to buy or rent.

