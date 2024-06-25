Report shows community places huge value on ‘out of hours’ mental health café in Newcastle
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A new report has highlighted how the community places “high value” on Ireland’s first ‘out of hours’ mental health café in Newcastle.
Galway Community Café is a free service and opens at the Mr. Waffle restaurant, near UHG, in the evening time.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The café is peer led – meaning the service is provided by trained staff with lived experience of mental health challenges.
Those who attend the free service can chat with the team, or chose to just sit quietly, and enjoy a hot beverage.
Research carried out at University of Limerick has now found that over 90 percent of customers “highly value” the relationships they’ve established with staff.
And 75 percent said they “highly value” the support they had received during their time there.
Another key finding was the importance placed on the non-clinical setting away from the hospital, and the non-judgemental, safe and relaxing atmosphere.
More information on the service can be found at GalwayCommunityCafe.ie.
The post Report shows community places huge value on ‘out of hours’ mental health café in Newcastle appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Farm Walk promoting sustainable agriculture to be held in Moycullen
A Moycullen farm is to host a nature walk to promote biodiversity and sustainable agriculture. Fa...
Poll-topper Tom Welby elected Connemara area Cathaoirleach
Tom Welby, who topped the polls in the local elections earlier this month, has been elected Catha...
Public consultation invited to Draft Galway City Heritage Plan
Members of the public are invited to have their say on the Draft Galway City Heritage Plan. This ...
Galway IFA chair says dog attacks on livestock ongoing and serious problem
The chair of the Galway IFA says dog attacks on livestock is an ongoing and serious problem. Step...
Local TD says “wasted” electricity at night should be given to those struggling to heat homes
“Wasted” electricity generated at nighttime when there’s little demand should b...
€50,000 in funding for Galway youth and family support services
Just shy of €50,000 has been allocated to youth and family support services in Galway. €20,000 wi...
150 homes in Galway to get free hot water in EnergyCloud project
A New EnergyCloud project has been launched in Galway. It will enable 150 homes to receive free t...
Doctors all over the house!
Over 360 degree, masters and PhD students graduated from University of Galway recently, joining m...
Numbers all add up for Galway accountancy students
Two Galway accountancy students look to have things well figured out in their chosen profession. ...