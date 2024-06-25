  • Services

Report shows community places huge value on 'out of hours' mental health café in Newcastle

Published:

Report shows community places huge value on ‘out of hours’ mental health café in Newcastle
A new report has highlighted how the community places “high value” on Ireland’s first ‘out of hours’ mental health café in Newcastle.

Galway Community Café is a free service and opens at the Mr. Waffle restaurant, near UHG, in the evening time.


The café is peer led – meaning the service is provided by trained staff with lived experience of mental health challenges.

Those who attend the free service can chat with the team, or chose to just sit quietly, and enjoy a hot beverage.

Research carried out at University of Limerick has now found that over 90 percent of customers “highly value” the relationships they’ve established with staff.

And 75 percent said they “highly value” the support they had received during their time there.

Another key finding was the importance placed on the non-clinical setting away from the hospital, and the non-judgemental, safe and relaxing atmosphere.

More information on the service can be found at GalwayCommunityCafe.ie.

