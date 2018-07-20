Report launched on major failures in Galway’s Traveller accommodation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report has been launched in the past hour which outlines the substandard accommodation Travellers in Galway are being forced to endure.

The report, compiled by Galway Traveller Movement, examined conditions at 18 Traveller sites and group housing schemes in the city and county.

It claims many are living in overcrowded, damp conditions with overflowing sewage and rat and fly infestations.

The report also found that Galway City and County Council have breached their tenant’s human rights.

The Traveller Homes Now report was launched at NUI Galway in the past hour.

