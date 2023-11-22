Report launched on housing needs on offshore islands including Aran Islands and Inishboffin
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A report on the housing needs of Ireland’s offshore islands – including the Aran Islands and Inishboffin – has been launched at Leinster House.
The report, funded by Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann, was conducted by researchers at the University of Cork.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It follows a major survey carried out on the islands last year – with Inis Mor, Inis Meain, Inis Oirr and Inishboffin accounting for over 40 percent of the overall responses.
Tuuli Rantala of Inishboffin Development Company explains some of the concerns raised about housing.
And Tuuli outlines the recommendations made in the report launched this afternoon.
The post Report launched on housing needs on offshore islands including Aran Islands and Inishboffin appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision on Curragh Line
A man has been taken to hospital as a precaution following a collision between a van and a car ne...
Open day at National Learning Network Galway for College Awareness Week
An open day is being held in the city tomorrow (23/11) to celebrate College Awareness Week. The a...
Claddagh National School praised for presentation at city networking event
Sixth class pupils at Claddagh National School are being praised for their presentation at a netw...
Clifden event to honour Brendan Flynn for contribution to arts, culture and education
The Connemara Chamber of Commerce is to honour Brendan Flynn at a special event in Clifden this w...
Demand for new steering group to better guide future use of Galway Airport
There’s a demand for the creation of a new steering group to better guide the future use of...
University of Galway to host unique ‘speed-funding’ event for start-ups
Start-up businesses are being invited to join a unique ‘speed-funding’ event being held at the Un...
Galway ranked 7th best student city in the World
Galway has been ranked the seventh best student city in the World. The Campus Advisor has compile...
Taoiseach to officially open Moycullen Bypass on December 11th
The Moycullen Bypass will be officially opened by the Taoiseach and County Cathaoirleach on Decem...
Former Mayor raises concerns over sexual offenders on social housing list
A former Mayor of Galway is raising concerns over inadequate screening for those on the social ho...