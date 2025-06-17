Report launched in city shows local radio most trusted source of news

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local radio is one of the most trusted sources of news, according to a report being launched in Galway city today.

The latest Digital News Report by Reuters and published by Coimisiún na Meán is being launched at PorterShed a Dó on Market Street.

The 2025 report shows well over half of people here describe themselves as “extremely” or “very interested” in news.

That’s a higher rate than the UK, US and the European average and it’s up slightly from last year.

But it still falls short of the all-time peak of 70 percent in 2021, in the midst of the COVID pandemic.

In terms of where people get their news, television and online media are the most popular, followed by social media and radio – with traditional newspapers falling somewhat behind.

And when it comes to people’s most trusted brands, 72 percent identified local radio and RTÉ, followed by local newspapers at 71 percent.

Paid subscriptions are now also way up – with 20 percent paying for the news compared to just 7 percent ten years ago.

The full report is available at CNAM.ie.