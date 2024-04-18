Report into serious rowing incident on River Corrib finds “normalised” risky behavior was major factor
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
A report into a serious rowing incident on the River Corrib in the city has found that “normalised” risky behavior over time was a major factor.
Boats from two clubs were involved in the incident around Salmon Weir in January 2023, that’s described as having posed a threat of death.
On the 14th of January 2023, two olympic rowing boats from The University of Galway Boat Club were on the river for a scheduled training session.
Towards the end of their trip, they saw boats from Coláiste Iognáid Rowing Club coming upriver towards them.
But against the established ‘Rules of the River’ to avoid collision, all the boats involved steered towards the centre of the river.
Because of their position in the rivers main flow, and exposure to the wind, all of the boats eventually capsized.
A report from the Marine Casualty Investigation Board has found that risky behavior had gradually become normalised over time.
It’s made updated safety recommendations to the eight clubs that use the River Corrib, and the report notes operational changes since the incident last year.
