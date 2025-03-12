Report highlights shortage ofwomen in salmon farming industry in Connemara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Connemara is a significant location for salmon farming but a shortage of women is noticeable according to a report from Bord Iascaigh Mhara.

The marine development body also says the industry could do with more young people.

Salmon farming is a man’s territory, statistically at any rate.

96% of those working in the industry are men. After a history of over 40 years in Ireland only 4% of the workforce are women.

No reasons are given for this in a recently published report by Bord Iascaigh Mhara which looks at the status of aquaculture in Ireland.

Connemara is one of the main centres for salmon farming in this country and two of the bigger companies are located there.

Salmon produced on those farms in 2023 was worth over €30m. This annual figure had been closer to €40m. in some years past.

Alongside its remarks about gender in the industry, Bord Iascaigh Mhara’s report also has concerns about the age profile.

61% of the employees are over 45 and 13% of those are nearing retirement age