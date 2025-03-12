  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Report highlights shortage ofwomen in salmon farming industry in Connemara

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Report highlights shortage ofwomen in salmon farming industry in Connemara
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Connemara is a significant location for salmon farming but a shortage of women is noticeable according to a report from Bord Iascaigh Mhara.

The marine development body also says the industry could do with more young people.

Salmon farming is a man’s territory, statistically at any rate.

96% of those working in the industry are men. After a history of over 40 years in Ireland only 4% of the workforce are women.

No reasons are given for this in a recently published report by Bord Iascaigh Mhara which looks at the status of aquaculture in Ireland.

Connemara is one of the main centres for salmon farming in this country and two of the bigger companies are located there.

Salmon produced on those farms in 2023 was worth over €30m. This annual figure had been closer to €40m. in some years past.

Alongside its remarks about gender in the industry, Bord Iascaigh Mhara’s report also has concerns about the age profile.

61% of the employees are over 45 and 13% of those are nearing retirement age

More like this:
no_space
Galway city parking fees income down by over €80,000 this year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway city's parking fee income was down by over €86...

no_space
Gardaí investigating after vandals target Tuam Stadium and damage pitch surface

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating after vandals targetted Tuam...

no_space
Sports Minister questioned in Dáil over Loughrea Swimming pool

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Sports Minister has been questioned in the Dáil o...

no_space
Man arrested after cannabis seized at Claregalway business

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man in his 40s has been arrested after Gardaí seize...

no_space
Funding assistance for 19 Galway agricultural shows

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding assistance has been announced for 19 Galway a...

no_space
Mother of three reveals plans for exotic animal sanctuary in North Galway

The development of an exotic animal sanctuary in the heart North Galway is set to go to planning ...

no_space
Nominations now open for fifth annual Galway Garda Youth Awards

All-Ireland-winning Galway Ladies Football star Louise Ward was on hand to officially launch the ...

no_space
Galway-founded African charity seeks walkers for health centre fundraiser

A charity founded by a group of health professionals from Galway is seeking walkers, sponsors and...

no_space
Pete Roche on local Garda desperately seeking transfer to West

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Dáil has heard about a young Garda from Abbeyknoc...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up