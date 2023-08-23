  • Services

Report highlights Galway artists over-represented in Arts Council funding applicants last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has highlighted that Galway artists were over-represented in terms of applicants for Arts Council funding last year.

Artists across the city and county received a combined total of €1.1m in grants in 2022.

The findings are contained in the third annual Equality Data and Arts Council Awards report.

The report has revealed that Galway was one of five counties which was over-represented in terms of applicant numbers – relative to population size.

It also found that 60 percent of awards were given to artists in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

The analysis, based on diversity data submitted by applicants, highlighted that females, white Irish individuals and artists in Dublin were over-represented.

While people with disabilities were under-represented – and Irish Traveller or Black/Black Irish males were more likely to be classified as ineligible.

Following its publication, the Arts Council says it is working on actions to address the inequalities highlighted to ensure full accessibililty and inclusion

