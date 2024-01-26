Report finds Galway is one of the top counties people relocate to
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A report has found that Galway is among the top counties people choose to relocate to
However, it’s also very common for people to leave Galway, and move elsewhere in the country
The analysis has been drawn by the Western Development Commission in collaboration with the University of Galway
The WDC has compiled the report on relocation trends using data from the university’s 2023 National Remote Work Survey.
Key findings indicate that 14% of the 6,000 respondents have relocated based on their experience of remote working since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Two thirds of people who relocated moved away from Dublin, with 10.4 percent of those moving to Cork, and another 10 percent to Galway.
However, Galway was also in third place when it came to people relocating from.
Generally, people who relocated were under the age of 34, have a higher level of formal education and were less likely to have dependent children.
