  • Services

Services

Report finds Galway City among least affordable places for first-time buyers

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Report finds Galway City among least affordable places for first-time buyers
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

New research shows that Galway City is among the least affordable places to buy a home in the country for first-time buyers.

With the average home standing at €365 thousand, it would take an average-earning couple more than 5 years to save a deposit.

Meanwhile, in the county, it would take a couple earning a median combined income almost three years to save for a house, with an average cost of €330 thousand.

Switcher.ie compiled the figures based on CSO data on average earnings, house prices, and household saving rates.

This research by switcher.ie found Longford is the most affordable place to buy a home for first time buyers followed by Leitrim, Donegal, Mayo and Roscommon.

While the most expensive are unsurprisingly in and around Dublin with Dun Laoghaire coming in first followed by Wicklow, South Dublin, Fingal and Louth.

It would take 21 years for the average couple to save to buy a home in Dun Laoghaire and that’s actually down from last years figure of 27 years.

That compares to just over a year and a half to save for a new home in Longford.

And if you’re looking to buy an apartment on your own in Dun Laoghaire it would take 46 years to come up with the deposit.

More like this:
no_space
Significant upgrade works for Inishbofin water supply to begin in coming months

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSignificant upgrade works for Inishbofin’s water supp...

no_space
Group maintaining 24/7 watch at Carna Bay Hotel over plans for asylum seekers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA group of people plan to maintain a 24/7 presence ou...

no_space
Tourism networking event shows power of the collective in Connemara

A large gathering of diverse tourism businesses from across the county got together recently – to...

no_space
Weekend-long Festival commemorates 800th anniversary of Battle of Ardrahan

Famed in song and story, one of the most famous Norman battles in Irish history is to be commemor...

no_space
Speed vans ‘the only winners’ in road limits

Tractors will overtake cars on the main road from Ballinasloe to Ahascragh because the new 60-kil...

no_space
Thousands of euro of building materials stolen from house renovation site in Kylebrack

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThousands of euro of building materials and an expens...

no_space
Tomorrow's Corrib Beo lunchtime talk to focus on 'Connecting Corrib Communities'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTomorrow's Corrib Beo lunchtime talk at Galway City M...

no_space
Burglars flee after Rahoon home owner confronts them

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA home owner has confronted two men who broke into hi...

no_space
Pressure on HSE to move quicker with planned Portumna Primary Care Centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPressure is being mounted on the HSE to move quicker ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up