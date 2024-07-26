Report finds E coli failures at multiple South Galway private water schemes
A report has found that a number of private group drinking water schemes in South Galway had E coli failures in 2023.
The EPA has highlighted areas of Derrybrien, Kilcooly, Moyglass, Tynagh, Ballinakill, Seehan and and Looscaun as at risk.
While two other areas in the county also had E coli failures last year – Cummer and Corrandulla.
Nationally, the report shows an increase in such failures, with one in twenty private group drinking water schemes failed to meet E. coli standards
Environmental Protection Agency Programme Manager Noel Byrne says firms with a private well aren’t being checked, causing a risk:
