  • Services

Services

Report finds E coli failures at multiple South Galway private water schemes

Published:

Report finds E coli failures at multiple South Galway private water schemes
Share story:

A report has found that a number of private group drinking water schemes in South Galway had E coli failures in 2023.

The EPA has highlighted areas of Derrybrien, Kilcooly, Moyglass, Tynagh, Ballinakill, Seehan and and Looscaun as at risk.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

While two other areas in the county also had E coli failures last year – Cummer and Corrandulla.

Nationally, the report shows an increase in such failures, with one in twenty private group drinking water schemes failed to meet E. coli standards

Environmental Protection Agency Programme Manager Noel Byrne says firms with a private well aren’t being checked, causing a risk:

The post Report finds E coli failures at multiple South Galway private water schemes appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
All Galway trains sold out for All-Ireland Final

All Galway trains are now sold out for All Ireland Final Day this Sunday. Irish Rail says the fiv...

no_space
Character and attention to detail defines magnificent Headford property

This beautiful family home has been lovingly built and detailed to providing one of the best prop...

no_space
Red card for mobile sauna plans at Renville Pier in Oranmore

Plans for mobile sauna units at Renville Pier in Oranmore have been shown the red card by county ...

no_space
Ireland’s oldest man, Roscahill’s Martin McEvilly turns 108 today

Ireland’s oldest man, who was born in Roscahill, has turned 108 years today. (FRI) Martin M...

no_space
Galway need season’s best to overcome Tipp challenge

By Eanna O’Reilly THE Galway senior camogie team travel to Nowlan Park on Saturday for their b...

no_space
Injured jockey Graham Lee to benefit from big Summer Festival Ball during race week

By John McIntyre OVER 500 people will attend a big fund-raising ball in the Galmont Hotel on t...

no_space
Richard is Moving On at Oughterard gallery

Moving On, a solo exhibition by artist Richard Ward, will bring the Oughterard Courthouse Arts Pr...

no_space
Ballinderreen tunes up for weekend music festival

The South Galway Bay Music Festival which is returning for its third year, is promising three nig...

no_space
United bid to improve poor record against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds

GALWAY people everywhere will be hoping to hear the words to the song N17 being belted out in cel...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up