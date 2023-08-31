Report calls for community-owned hotel to be established in Mountbellew
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report is to be launched in Mountbellew tonight, which proposes a community-owned hotel be established in the town.
It’s one of the key proposals in the “The People’s Transition Mountbellew” report produced by the economic and social think-tank, TASC.
A key focus is driving increased tourism, and it also calls for a range of other initiatives.
They include improved public transport, the development of hydroelectric facilities on the Castlegar river, and further development of the ATU Mountbellew Campus
The report will be launched at The Malthouse in Mountbellew this evening at 8pm.
Author Kieran Harrahill says the community-owned hotel is a viable proposal and funding is available
More like this:
City event to mark first anniversary of the death of playwright Patricia Burke Brogan
Galway Bay fm newsroom – An event to mark the first anniversary of the death of renowned G...
Concerns for a “difficult and dangerous” winter in Limerick, Cork and Galway University Hospitals
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is concerned about a &...
Galway authors join campaign to champion childrens’ books by Irish authors
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two renowned Galway authors have joined the campaign to champion ...
County Council locked in talks to take ownership of Dunguaire Castle
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council remains locked in talks to take ownership o...
Rents in Galway up 10 percent over past year
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rents in Galway are up by 10 percent over the past year, accordin...
Last month worst August on record for overcrowding at Portiuncula
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Meanwhile, last month was the worst August on record for overcrow...
Staffing and access to services highlighted as main challenges for Galway CAHMS
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Low levels of staffing and access to services are the main challe...
New guidelines may limit new houses in Galway to one parking space
Galway Bay fm newsroom – New housing developments in Galway located near good public trans...
Strong interest in Ballinasloe land for sale at public auction
Paddy Keane Auctioneers are offering for sale by Public Auction on September 8th at Gullanes Hote...