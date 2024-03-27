Report advises Galway City and County Councils to review IT risk policy and procedures
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway City and County Councils have both been advised to review their IT risk policy and procedures more regularly.
The recommendation was contained in the National Oversight and Audit Commission’s Internal Audit in Local Authorities Report for 2023.
Nine local authorities in total were found to have not examined these IT procedures, with the report warning more vigilance was needed in this area.
The report also found that Galway City Council did not examine or report on compliance in relation to EU co-funded projects.
