Replacement ladders at Blackrock in Salthill may have to wait for an environmental assessment to be carried out.

The ladders were removed after being damaged during storms earlier this year.

But a meeting at City Hall this week heard replacing them may not be as straight forward as some might think.

Fine Gael Councillor Clodagh Higgins says it seems hard to understand that simply replacing a ladder could be so complex