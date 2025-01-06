Repeat vandalism at Merlin Woods Community Garden described as "extremely disheartening"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Incidents of repeated vandalism at Merlin Woods Community Garden are being described as “extremely disheartening”.

The garden was first targeted in early December, with trees and poles damaged and removed.

Vandals again struck sometime over the Christmas period, causing further damage.

An unusual aspect to the case is the fact those responsible left behind a large amount of religious material.

Speaking to John Morley, volunteer Caroline Stanley said the garden is extremely popular.