  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Repeat offender jailed for supermarket booze theft

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Repeat offender jailed for supermarket booze theft Repeat offender jailed for supermarket booze theft
Share story:

A repeat offender from Galway City was jailed for three months for stealing more than €100 worth of alcohol from a Tuam supermarket.

Francis McDonagh, with an address in 31 Tulach Ard, Rahoon, appeared at Ballinasloe District Court last week via video link from Castlerea Prison.

He pleaded guilty to Section 4 Theft of alcohol worth €104.50 from O’Toole’s Supervalu, Bishop Street, Tuam, at 8.30pm on April 12, 2024.

A bench warrant had previously issued for his arrest when he failed to appear to meet the charge at Tuam District Court.

Prosecuting Sergeant Christy Browne confirmed McDonagh had 124 previous convictions.

Sgt Browne said the property was not recovered but McDonagh insisted the alcohol was returned.

Judge James Faughnan noted the guilty plea and imposed a three-month prison sentence. Judge Faughnan said McDonagh was lucky it was not 10 months.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.

Pictured: Sergeant Christy Browne

More like this:
no_space
Big jump in Galway City derelict sites liable for levy

By Avril Horan There has been a dramatic increase in the number of vacant and neglected proper...

no_space
Speeding motorist had no insurance

A car driver clocked travelling at a speed of 147km/h on a Galway road was also uninsured at the ...

no_space
Man charged with producing glass during assault

By Ronan Judge A 22-year-old man has appeared in court charged with producing a glass during a...

no_space
Two charged with assaults on Gardaí

By Ronan Judge TWO people have appeared in court charged with assaulting two Gardaí in Galway ...

no_space
Plumber was on dope to help ease his anxiety

A plumber was using cannabis to self-medicate for anxiety while weaning himself off harder drugs,...

no_space
Jail to driver with string of offences

A Gort man with 27 previous road traffic-traffic related convictions has been handed a prison sen...

no_space
Man (74) denies causing death of motorcyclist by careless driving

By Ronan Judge A 74-year-old man accused of careless driving causing the death of a young moto...

no_space
Oats-spreading saga in city has councillors feeling like "clowns"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe ongoing saga of oats being spread all over the ci...

no_space
Keys handed over for new social housing developments in Tuam and Ardrahan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe first sod was turned today on a major new social ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up