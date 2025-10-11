Repeat offender jailed for supermarket booze theft
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Ronan Judge
A repeat offender from Galway City was jailed for three months for stealing more than €100 worth of alcohol from a Tuam supermarket.
Francis McDonagh, with an address in 31 Tulach Ard, Rahoon, appeared at Ballinasloe District Court last week via video link from Castlerea Prison.
He pleaded guilty to Section 4 Theft of alcohol worth €104.50 from O’Toole’s Supervalu, Bishop Street, Tuam, at 8.30pm on April 12, 2024.
A bench warrant had previously issued for his arrest when he failed to appear to meet the charge at Tuam District Court.
Prosecuting Sergeant Christy Browne confirmed McDonagh had 124 previous convictions.
Sgt Browne said the property was not recovered but McDonagh insisted the alcohol was returned.
Judge James Faughnan noted the guilty plea and imposed a three-month prison sentence. Judge Faughnan said McDonagh was lucky it was not 10 months.
Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.
Pictured: Sergeant Christy Browne
