Reopening of Tuam Car Park for Educate Together National School

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The car park in front of the old Courthouse in Tuam will be resurfaced next Wednesday and reopened the following morning for parents dropping off children at Tuam Educate Together National School.

The car park had been closed in recent months due to safety concerns, creating difficulties for parents and the school community.

Following Junior Transport Minister Sean Canney’s representations to Galway County Council and the Courts Service, agreement has now been reached to carry out the necessary works and restore access.