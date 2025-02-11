Renvyle House Hotel takes prestigious award

One of Galway’s premier tourist destinations, the Renvyle House Hotel in Connemara, was among the big winners in the Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards last week.

Each year, the awards – which have been running for over three decades – celebrate top-tier hotels, restaurants, and catering operations that consistently deliver outstanding service and hospitality experiences.

This year’s National Awards Ceremony was held at the Galmont Hotel & Spa in Galway last week, where the winners were unveiled at a prestigious gala ceremony hosted by Anton Savage.

After extensive deliberations, the judging panel selected winners that exemplify the highest levels of quality, service, and industry excellence.

And among the celebrated winners of the evening, Renvyle House Hotel was honoured with the Gold Award for “Ireland’s Four Star Resort,” a category sponsored by Sound to Light.

Pictured: Event MC Anton Savage and Shannon Cullinan from the sponsor, Sound to Light, with the team from Renvyle House Hotel (from left) Marketing Executive Ben Williams, General Manager Anne Marie Kelly, Chairman Zoë Fitzgerald and Head Chef Jude Dassanayke and their Gold Award for “Ireland’s Four Star Resort” a category sponsored by Sound to Light.