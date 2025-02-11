Renvyle House Hotel takes prestigious award

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
One of Galway’s premier tourist destinations, the Renvyle House Hotel in Connemara, was among the big winners in the Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards last week.
Each year, the awards – which have been running for over three decades – celebrate top-tier hotels, restaurants, and catering operations that consistently deliver outstanding service and hospitality experiences.
This year’s National Awards Ceremony was held at the Galmont Hotel & Spa in Galway last week, where the winners were unveiled at a prestigious gala ceremony hosted by Anton Savage.
After extensive deliberations, the judging panel selected winners that exemplify the highest levels of quality, service, and industry excellence.
And among the celebrated winners of the evening, Renvyle House Hotel was honoured with the Gold Award for “Ireland’s Four Star Resort,” a category sponsored by Sound to Light.
Pictured: Event MC Anton Savage and Shannon Cullinan from the sponsor, Sound to Light, with the team from Renvyle House Hotel (from left) Marketing Executive Ben Williams, General Manager Anne Marie Kelly, Chairman Zoë Fitzgerald and Head Chef Jude Dassanayke and their Gold Award for “Ireland’s Four Star Resort” a category sponsored by Sound to Light.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
More clarity on future of Palás Cinema expected in coming weeks
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere could be more clarity on the future of the Palá...
County Galway gains Michelin Star restaurant
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMACounty Galway restaurant has been added to the laste...
Stay away from hospital if you’re not seriously ill
Those who are not seriously ill have been asked to ‘stay away’ from the emergency department at U...
Galway politicians dominate Seanad elections – with two high-profile exceptions
Seven politicians from Galway have been elected to the Seanad – but there were two high-profile c...
City and County Community Response hubs to be stood down
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe City Community Response hubs set up in the afterm...
City Community Response hubs to be stood down
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe City Community Response hubs set up in the afterm...
Book of Condolence to be opened for Michael Coleman at County Hall
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Book of Condolence is to be opened at County Hall f...
Claddagh Watch running extra patrols for RAG Week
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCladdagh Watch is to run extra patrols over the next ...
Anti-social behavior taskforce to be established in Ballinasloe
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new anti-social behavior taskforce is to be establi...