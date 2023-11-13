Rents rise by 15% in Galway in the last year

Rents have risen in Galway by over 15 percent in the past year.

The average rent in the city is now €1982, while it stands at €1,452 in the county.





Nationally, in the third quarter of this year rents rose by an average of 1.8 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Daft report author, Ronan Lyons says prices widely vary across the country due to supply:

