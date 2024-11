Rents have risen in Galway city by 10.5 percent in the past year, with the average now €2,189.

In the rest of Galway, rents were 8% higher in the third quarter of 2024 than a year previously, with the average now €1,567.

The latest report from Daft.ie found there were just over 2 thousand 400 homes available to rent across the country at the start of this month.

Ronan Lyons authored the report and says we are seeing the rental housing market shrink and shrink: