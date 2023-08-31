Rents in Galway up 10 percent over past year
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rents in Galway are up by 10 percent over the past year, according to new figures from the Residential Tenancies Board.
The average new rent in the county is now €1,366 – while in Galway City it’s €1,535.
Nationally, the cost of rent has gone up by almost 9 percent over the last 12 months.
Here’s the overall picture across the country:
Rents for new tenancies between January and March were up by 8.9 per cent in the past year.
Compared to the last quarter of 2022 it was a 2-and-a-half per cent rise.
New rental agreements for apartments were more expensive than houses with the 1,586-euro the average rent for apartments, compared to at 1,522-euro a month for houses.
Looking at new tenancies across all property types in Dublin, the average rent was 2,102-euro per month – and the highest in the country.
The county with the fastest growing average rent for new tenancies registered between January and March was in Co Roscommon, which saw a 23.7 per cent increase in the past year.
The lowest increase was in Co. Carlow where rents for new tenancies increased by 2 per cent in the past year.
Sixteen counties had average rents above thousand euro a month.]
