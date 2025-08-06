  • Services

Renowned Galway actor Pauline McLynn joins cast of Coronation Street

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Renowned Galway actor and Father Ted star Pauline McLynn is joining the cast of Coronation Street.

The actor, best known for her iconic role as Mrs. Doyle, is landing on the cobbles with a new family set to take over the Rovers Return.

She’ll make her entrance with Catherine Tydlesley’s character Eva Price, who is returning after leaving the show in 2018.

Pauline, who was raised in Renmore, will play Maggie, Eva’s interfering mother, as they take over the iconic pub.

