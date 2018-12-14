Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of Galway City Council says a definitive announcement regarding Salmon Weir Bridge will be made early in the new year.
The iconic structure is almost 200 years old and is heavily traversed by cars and pedestrians.
Renovation plan for Salmon Weir bridge to be unveiled early in new year
