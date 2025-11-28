  • Services

Renmore resident protest demands action on traffic rat-runs

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Up to 50 people have gathered in Renmore to protest over the frequent use of residential areas as ‘rat-runs’.

They’re demanding the city council take action to address the issue, saying it’s creating unsafe conditions for those living in the area.

For those travelling along Dublin Road at peak times, many drivers are cutting through Murrough and Renmore Avenues from the ATU Galway Roundabout.

These local residents told reporter James Varley why they’re concerned:

