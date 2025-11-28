Renmore group to hold protest today over unsafe traffic conditions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Renmore Area Traffic group is holding a protest this morning over the frequent use of residential areas as ‘rat-runs’.

For those travelling along Dublin Road at peak times, many drivers are cutting through Murrough and Renmore Avenues from the ATU Galway Roundabout.

The group says this is creating unsafe conditions for local residents, and is leading to a disproportionately high volume of traffic in the area.

The group, along with local residents, will be out in force in the area from 8 this morning to draw attention to the situation.

Pat Spellman says the situation has become very dangerous