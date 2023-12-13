Renewed concern over “dangerous” state of N84 between Headford and Shrule

There’s renewed concern over the “dangerous” state of the N84 between Headford and Shrule.

Councillor Mary Hoade has raised concerns about the road at a meeting of the Tuam district.





She was informed by Council management that the N84 is not listed in any national development plan, and thus it’s extremely difficult to get support or funding.

Councillor Hoade says there was previously funding for the road up to Corrandulla, but more needs to be done.

