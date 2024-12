There’s renewed calls for traffic lights to be installed at Merlin Park junction on the Dublin road.

Councillor Alan Cheevers has made the suggestion in the past – but was advised that it’ll be looked at as part of plans to create a new public transport corridor in the city.

But he says that is likely several years away in the best case scenario – and this cannot afford to wait.

Fianna Fail Councillor Cheevers feels it’s just not safe.