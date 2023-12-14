  • Services

Renewed call for second access point for Roscam estates

Published:

Renewed call for second access point for Roscam estates
There’s a renewed call for a second access point for housing estates in Roscam.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s vital that a second point is put in place, despite the reopening of the existing junction this week.


The junction was restored to its original width after a public petition from residents.

Councillor Cheevers says 750 properties in four estates need this second access

 

