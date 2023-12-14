Renewed call for second access point for Roscam estates
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There’s a renewed call for a second access point for housing estates in Roscam.
Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s vital that a second point is put in place, despite the reopening of the existing junction this week.
The junction was restored to its original width after a public petition from residents.
Councillor Cheevers says 750 properties in four estates need this second access
The post Renewed call for second access point for Roscam estates appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
