Renewed call for safety works at Merlin Park after latest crash

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
There’s a renewed call for something to be done at the entrance to Merlin Park Hospital, following the latest crash this morning.
The incident, involving a bus and a car, happened before 9am and had a severe impact on traffic.
The road was partially blocked during peak rush hour as emergency services attended the scene.
There are plans for traffic lights at the junction – but they’re part of a major bus corridor project which could be several years away.
Councillor Alan Cheevers says something has to be done before then.