Renewed call for Park and Ride at Galway Airport as city network turning into “carpark”
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There’s a renewed call for serious consideration to be given for a Park and Ride site at Galway Airport.
At a meeting at County Hall this week, Councillor David Collins said areas like Briarhill are turning into a “carpark” at peak times.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The NTA is currently looking at establishing Park and Ride at three sites – near Claregalway, Oranmore, and where the M6 Motorway joins the N6.
But the process is still at a very early stage and it’ll likely be years before the plans are completed.
Councillor Collins told David Nevin a small part of the Galway Airport site – which is owned by the city and county council – could easily be used in the meantime.
The post Renewed call for Park and Ride at Galway Airport as city network turning into “carpark” appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Work completed on new outdoor gym in Castlepark
Work has been completed on a new outdoor public gym in Castlepark. The Calisthenics gym is locate...
24 hour Status Yellow rain warning for Galway from midnight
A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Galway from midnight tonight. It’ll be in ...
City restaurant Birdhouse crowned ‘Best of Ireland’ at Just Eat Awards
City restaurant Birdhouse has been crowned the ‘Best of Ireland’ at this year’s...
Information evening on Shancloon Windfarm as planning submission is expected
Shancloon Windfarm Action Group is hosting an information evening on Monday March 18th. It comes ...
Government questioned over lack of progress on harnassing wave energy in Galway Bay
The Government has been questioned over progress being made on harnessing wave energy in Galway B...
Works to get underway on new sections of Athenry Northern Ring Road this year
Works are to get underway on new sections of the Athenry Northern Ring Road later this year. €1.6...
Housing expert to run as Soc Dems European candidate in this area
The Social Democrats has selected housing expert Rory Hearne as its candidate for this area in th...
Plans for new cemetery in Claregalway going back to the drawing board
Plans for a new cemetery in Claregalway appear to be going back to the drawing board. A meeting a...
Demand for action on “treacherous” stretch of road near Belclare
There’s a demand for safety works on a “treacherous” stretch of road into Belcl...