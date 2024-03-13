Renewed call for Park and Ride at Galway Airport as city network turning into “carpark”

There’s a renewed call for serious consideration to be given for a Park and Ride site at Galway Airport.

At a meeting at County Hall this week, Councillor David Collins said areas like Briarhill are turning into a “carpark” at peak times.





The NTA is currently looking at establishing Park and Ride at three sites – near Claregalway, Oranmore, and where the M6 Motorway joins the N6.

But the process is still at a very early stage and it’ll likely be years before the plans are completed.

Councillor Collins told David Nevin a small part of the Galway Airport site – which is owned by the city and county council – could easily be used in the meantime.

