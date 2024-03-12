There is a renewed call for interim measures for areas in Galway city which are most at risk of flooding.

It comes as Galway City Council has issued a warning for coastal flooding, and had closed Toft Car Park due to expected high tides.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It was recently revealed the planning application for the City Flood Relief Scheme will not be lodged until 2027 – delaying the project by several years.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor John Connolly says individual areas need specific support in the meantime:

The post Renewed call for interim measures as coastal flooding warning issued for Galway city appeared first on Galway Bay FM.