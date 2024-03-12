Renewed call for interim measures as coastal flooding warning issued for Galway city
There is a renewed call for interim measures for areas in Galway city which are most at risk of flooding.
It comes as Galway City Council has issued a warning for coastal flooding, and had closed Toft Car Park due to expected high tides.
It was recently revealed the planning application for the City Flood Relief Scheme will not be lodged until 2027 – delaying the project by several years.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor John Connolly says individual areas need specific support in the meantime:
