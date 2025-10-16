Renewed call for ban as ten greyhounds killed at Galway track this year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a renewed call for a ban on dog racing, as new figures show ten greyhounds have been killed at Galway Greyhound Stadium so far this year.

But Greyhound Racing Ireland says while any deaths are regrettable, thousands of dogs ran during that time and 99.7 percent completed their race.

In the first eight months of the year, twelve greyhounds suffered injuries at the Galway track and ten of them were killed.

One died from a broken neck, while nine others were put to sleep by a track vet due to broken bones or muscle injuries.

The Ban Bloodsports group says the figures do not include greyhounds that were injured at the track and later put to sleep by an owners vet.

It’s renewing its call for Government to stop funding the industry, noting an allocation of almost €20m in Budget 2026.

Greyhound Racing Ireland says almost 3,500 dogs raced at Galway Stadium between January and September – and 99.7 percent completed their race.

It says it’s regrettable that there are some fatalities, but depending on the injury, putting the dog to sleep is sometimes the most humane option.

It adds that all active dogs are liable to suffer injury, and greyhounds are among the best cared for of all breeds,

The statement concludes by stating that two thousand surprise welfare inspections were carried out last year and less than 1 percent of cases required intervention.