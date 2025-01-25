Renault 5 E-Tech electric and Alpine A290 named Car of the Year 2025

-
-
Author: Gerry Murphy
~ 2 minutes read
Renault 5 E-Tech electric and Alpine A290 have been named “Car of the Year 2025”. The result was announced at a ceremony organised by the European COTY “Car of the Year” jury at the Brussels motor show in Belgium on Monday 10 January.
This award highlights the relevance of the electrification strategy and the quality of the new Renault and Alpine models, developed as part of the ‘Renaulution’ plan. Unique in Europe, the AmpR Small platform allows both vehicles to deliver a high level of customer value, while leaving each brand free to express its own positioning in terms of design, development, onboard technologies and customer experience.
In the first round of voting last November, Renault 5 E-Tech electric, entered jointly with Alpine A290, was named as one of seven finalists, alongside Alfa Romeo Junior, Citroën ë-C3/C3, Cupra Terramar, Dacia Duster, Hyundai Inster and Kia EV3.
The winning duo was chosen by 60 motoring journalists from 23 countries. Renault 5 E-Tech electric and Alpine A290 took first place with 353 points. Renault’s new electric pop icon becomes the eighth brand vehicle to win the prestigious ‘Car of the Year’ award after Renault 16 (1966), Renault 9 (1982), Clio I (1991), Scenic (1997), Megane (2003), Clio III(2006) and Scenic E-Tech electric (2024).
In 2024, Renault reinvented R5 with an all-electric version, designed to increase the pace of electrification on the European market. Renault 5 E-Tech electric makes electric mobility desirable with its captivating design and the joyful, intuitive experience delivered by its electric and digital technologies.
The Renault 5 E-Tech is expected to arrive in Ireland later this year.
