Remembering lost boys over a century on

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
It may have taken almost 120 years to properly remember them in perpetuity but one of the saddest days to ever occur in the village of Ballinamore Bridge was recalled in forensic detail last weekend.
The occasion was the unveiling of a plaque in memory of four boys who tragically drowned in the Shiven River in 1904, in an event organised by the Ballinamore Bridge Heritage Society on Sunday.
The Society’s Secretary Tommy Crehan recalled that the Lohan brothers – Laurence (13), James (9) and Patrick (7) – and their friend and neighbour James Coffey (9) went for a swim in the Shiven River on a warm summer day of July 10 1904.
All four had come from the nearby village of Cloonabricka.
He described this as terrible trauma for the families and the entire community at the time.
Met Eireann records show it was a warm summer’s morning when the four boys, at 5am, decided with another friend Matthew Keane decided to go for a dip in the local Shiven River.
Four were drowned and Matthew Keane survived and gave evidence at the inquest. In his evidence he said was afraid to venture in and remained on the brink of the river.
He recalled that James Coffey went into deeper waters and that Laurence Lohan went to went to save him and he too went under the water and the two siblings went to save them but unfortunately also went under the water.
Matthew screamed for help and local man John Carr arrived but as he undressed all four had gone underwater.
The local Royal Irish Constabulary stationed at Ballinamore Bridge arrived and entered the water said to be ten feet deep and recovered the bodies of all four drowned.
They were removed by horse and cart and laid out in the local R.I.C Station – now Hughes’ pub in Ballinamore Bridge. The Jury at the inquest returned a verdict of accidental drowning.
Sunday’s unveiling saw the Chairman of the Historical Society, Farrell Tumelty ,welcome all and
pay tribute to the local committee for their research and fundraising for the project – and to all who gave donations as well as Galway County Council for their support.
Gabriel Larkin a local poet read a beautiful poem he had composed in memory of the four boys.
Fr. Douglas and Fr Louis Lohan recited prayers for the boys and blessed the plaque erected in their memory.
Martin Cuffe, a relative of the boys, and Sean Keane, President of the Historical Society, laid wreaths in memory of the boys.
Matthew Hughes thanked all who had prepared for the event and the committee who had prepared for this historic day.
The large attendance then retired to Hughes where refreshments were served, and traditional music was enjoyed for the evening.
Although 120 years later, the remembrance ceremony was a credit to the organising committee and enjoyed by the attendance of over 500 people.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway RNLI volunteer crew members presented with long service awards
Seven members of the Galway RNLI crew were recognised for their dedication and commitment of time...
Marine and heritage to the fore as Connemara Sea Week returns this month
The rich environment, marine life and cultural heritage of the Connemara region will be to the fo...
University Hospital Galway among the top 5 overcrowded hospitals in the country in September
University Hospital Galway was the fifth most overcrowded hospital in the country for the month o...
2.4 tonnes of litter removed from Galway beaches this Summer
An estimated 2.4 tonnes of litter were removed in County Galway for the Big Beach Clean held thro...
Catherine Connolly concerned new legislation on domestic violence will add “another layer of bureaucracy”
Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is expressing concern that new legislation on domestic violence...
Rail Review ‘must commit to Galway-Mayo train link’
A clearer commitment is needed in the All-Island Strategic Rail Review to reinstate the Athenry t...
Galway County Council rejects call for Local Property Tax increase
Galway County Councillors unanimously agreed to retain the Local Property Tax as its current rate...
Barristers’ strike will bring Galway criminal courts to a halt
Galway criminal courts will grind to a halt next Tuesday (October 3) if a strike planned by crimi...
US Luxury Travel agents visit Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ten American travel professionals are exploring Galway this week a...