Remains of 7 infants recovered at Tuam Mother and Baby Home site

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The remains of 7 infants have been recovered at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home site.

The forensic excavation team has released an update on the ongoing works, which are focused on four key areas.

The forensic excavation works have now been ongoing for more than 16 weeks.

But it’s slow and methodical work, and it’s expected to continue for up to 2 years.

It’s uncovering, recovering and identifying materials from four main eras of the site.

They are workhouse 1841 to 1918; Military, 1918 to 1924; Institutional, 1925 to 1961; and post-institutional, 1961 onwards.

Last month, the team revealed they’d recovered 5 sets of human remains, consistent with the Workhouse era.

In the latest update, 9 more sets of remains have been discovered, bringing the total number to 14.

Two sets of skeletal remains are consistent with the workhouse era, and the other 7 are infant remains that are, as of yet, from an undetermined era.

Radiocarbon dating and other analysis is now being carried out, and this work is expected to take several months.