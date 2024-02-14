Relief for parents as school bus to Oughterard resuming on Monday
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
It’s been confirmed that the school bus to Oughterard will resume next Monday February 19th
It will come as a massive relief to parents in Moycullen, Roscahill and Oughterard who have been without a service since October.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Senator Sean Kyne has sent confirmation that the F2050 service to St Pauls Oughterard will officially resume next week
It will depart from Moycullen at 7:20AM each day, departing again at 3PM Mondays and Tuesdays, and 2:20PM from Wednesday-Friday
The post Relief for parents as school bus to Oughterard resuming on Monday appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Gardaí investigating alleged assault on University Road in city
Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on the Gaol Road and University Road area of Galway c...
Emergency works to underway on Oranmore dual carriageway this morning
Emergency works are to get underway on the Oranmore dual carriageway this morning. The wire rope ...
Council meeting hears flood gates won’t prevent future devastating floods in Clarinbridge
A meeting of Loughrea area councilllors has heard that flood gates would not prevent future devas...
An Taisce objects to plans for new boathouse for Galway Hooker Sailing Club in Dangan
An Taisce has objected to plans for a new boathouse for Galway Hooker Sailing Club in Dangan. The...
Gaeltacht groups and students hold protest outside Dáil over housing crisis
Demonstrators gathered at the gates of Leinster House this afternoon to protest the repeated dela...
City butchers served closure order after inspectors found rodent droppings
A closure order was served on a city butchers last month after inspectors found rodent droppings ...
Three due before courts after Garda raids in Galway and Dublin
Three people are due to appear before court this morning following Garda raids in County Galway a...
Ballinasloe ranked in Ireland’s top 10 most romantic towns
Ballinasloe has made it into the top 10 of Ireland’s most romantic towns HenParty.ie has ra...
University of Galway appoints new Sean-Nós Singer-in-Residence
University of Galway has appointed a Spiddal woman as its new Sean-Nós Singer-in-Residence. Mairé...