Relief for parents as school bus to Oughterard resuming on Monday

It’s been confirmed that the school bus to Oughterard will resume next Monday February 19th

It will come as a massive relief to parents in Moycullen, Roscahill and Oughterard who have been without a service since October.





Senator Sean Kyne has sent confirmation that the F2050 service to St Pauls Oughterard will officially resume next week

It will depart from Moycullen at 7:20AM each day, departing again at 3PM Mondays and Tuesdays, and 2:20PM from Wednesday-Friday

