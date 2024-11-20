Rejuvenation blueprint will trigger new era for village

A TOWN centre rejuvenation plan for An Cheathrú Rua – launched last Friday at the Conamara Area meeting of councillors – should kick-start a range of enhancement projects over the coming years.

The project is being co-ordinated by the local co-op – Comharchumann Mhic Dara – who will now form a Town Centre First Team to work in collaboration with Galway County Council and Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Officially launched by Ultan Ó Fatharta (Feidhmeannach Forbartha, Údarás na Gaeltachta) at An Crompán, Cheathrú Rua on Friday, the new designation has been hailed as a potential ‘game changer’ for the town.

Local stakeholders, community and voluntary groups as well as sporting organisations, will be involved in the plans ‘for positive change’ with a number of key projects being identified.

With the completion of the Town Centre First Plan over the coming months, An Cheathrú Rua will then be in a position to compete for funding across a number of state sponsored schemes.

These funding outlets include the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF); the Town and Village Renewal Scheme (TVRS), and the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS).

The plan will complement existing initiatives such as Plean Gníomhaíochta [activity/performance] An Cheathrú Rua 2021-2026 and Leithinis [peninsula] Spóirt na Gaeltachta 2021, while ensuring alignment with both national and countywide strategies and policies.

Cathaoirleach of the Conamara Area councillors, Tom Welby (Ind), said that the project was a potential ‘game changer’ for the town ‘opening the door to different funding sources’ at national level.

“This is very exciting news for An Cheathrú Rua which is already a vibrant centre for activity in the South Conamara region. Any extra funding door which can be opened for the town is most welcome,” said Cllr. Welby.

Over the coming months and into next year, there will be a series of multiple public engagement sessions aimed at giving all sections of the local community the opportunity to contribute to future development plans.

Rónán Mac Con Iomaire, Director of Regional, Community and Language Planning at Údarás na Gaeltachta, said that An Cheathrú Rua served as Ireland’s premier village for Irish daily language use, ‘making it crucial for language planning initiatives’.

“Working alongside Galway County Council, we’re seizing a vital opportunity to build on this strength, enhancing its potential for business development, tourism, and overall community growth,” he said.

Conamara councillors at Friday’s meeting unanimously welcomed the Town Centre plans for An Cheathrú Rua saying that it was very good news for the future of the South Conamara town.

Pictured: Galway County Council and Údarás na Gaeltachta have announced a significant partnership to develop a Town Centre First (TCF) Plan for An Cheathrú Rua, set to commence in 2025. Pictured (L-R) at the launch of the Town Centre First Plan for An Ceathrú Rua: Seán Ó Coisdealbha (Western Regional Manager, Údarás na Gaeltachta), John Caulfield (Director of Strategy Implementation, University of Galway), Hazel Fox (Town Regeneration Officer, Galway County Council), Uinsinn Finn (Director of Services, Galway County Council), Rónán Mac Con Iomaire (Director of Regional Development, Community & Language Planning), Cllr Thomas Welby (Cathaoirleach of Connemara Municipal District), and Ultan Ó Fatharta (Development Executive, Údarás na Gaeltachta) at the Connemara Municipal District meeting in an Crompán, An Cheathrú Rua.