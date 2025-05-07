Registration open as Croí Cycle returns to Connemara’s roads

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Registration is now open for the 31st Croí Corrib Charity Cycle which takes place on Sunday, June 8 – and the heart and stroke charity invites cyclists of all levels to help raise vital funds for preventative and lifesaving heart and stroke services.
This year, the event will again depart from Dangan Sports Pavilion in Galway City and finish at the Croí Heart and Stroke Centre on Moyola Lane, Newcastle.
Cyclists can choose from two scenic routes – the 107km route through Moycullen, Spiddal, Rossaveal, Maam Cross, Oughterard, and back to Galway City, or the more relaxed but equally scenic 47km journey via Moycullen, Oughterard, and back to Galway City.
Whether you’re an individual cyclist, part of a cycling club, or rallying your work colleagues, this is your chance to cycle for a great cause and support Croí’s mission to prevent heart disease and stroke.
Every euro raised will go directly towards lifesaving programs, educational outreach, and support services for those at risk or living with heart disease and stroke.
Director of Fundraising at Croí Heart and Stroke Charity Christine Flanagan described the Croí Corrib Charity Cycle as more than just an event.
“It’s a movement that brings people together to make a real difference in the fight against heart disease and stroke,” she said.
“We are calling on cyclists of all abilities to sign up, rally their friends or colleagues, and join us for a fantastic day of cycling, camaraderie, and community support.”
All registered cyclists will receive a limited-edition medal and snood, as well as full route support and mechanical assistance, and there are food stops and a post-cycle party at the Croí Heart and Stroke Centre.
In addition, those who raise €50 or more will receive a limited edition Croí Corrib Charity Cycle Jersey and be in with a chance to win a bike worth over €1,000, courtesy of Westside Cycles! Register today at www.croi.ie.
Pictured at the launch of the 31st Croí Corrib Charity Cycle at Spiddal pier were (from left) Croí volunteer Stephen Hosty, Croí Director of Fundraising Christine Flanagan, and Bernard Dempsey, Sharon Spellman, and Phillip Monks of Corrib Oil.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Gort Community School students campaign for safer cycling conditions
Students from Gort Community School have launched a campaign for a safer cycling route along thei...
Brittany Fest celebrates 50 years of friendship and culture between Galway and Lorient
A HALF-century of friendship, music, cultural exchange, and Celtic connections will be joyfully c...
Abbeygormican restoration project wins Silver at Irish Construction Excellence Awards
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Abbeygormican Church Conservation Project has won...
Fire Officers back new Urban Search and Rescue hub for Galway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFire Officers are giving their backing to a governmen...
Gardaí investigate as farm gates cut in half in Castlefrench, Ballinasloe
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating an incident in Castlefrench,...
Gardaí investigate assault of woman in Salthill
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating the assault of a female in S...
Beautiful home in fantastic location on the market at Raheen, Gort
Farrell Auctioneers, Gort bring to market this beautiful detached family home set on mature lands...
TY students describe road accident re-enactment in Salthill today as 'shocking' and an 'eye-opener
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTransition Year students have described a road accide...
Crime rate in Connemara falls sharply in 20- year-period
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe crime rate in Connemara has fallen sharply in the...