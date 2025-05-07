Registration open as Croí Cycle returns to Connemara’s roads

Registration is now open for the 31st Croí Corrib Charity Cycle which takes place on Sunday, June 8 – and the heart and stroke charity invites cyclists of all levels to help raise vital funds for preventative and lifesaving heart and stroke services.

This year, the event will again depart from Dangan Sports Pavilion in Galway City and finish at the Croí Heart and Stroke Centre on Moyola Lane, Newcastle.

Cyclists can choose from two scenic routes – the 107km route through Moycullen, Spiddal, Rossaveal, Maam Cross, Oughterard, and back to Galway City, or the more relaxed but equally scenic 47km journey via Moycullen, Oughterard, and back to Galway City.

Whether you’re an individual cyclist, part of a cycling club, or rallying your work colleagues, this is your chance to cycle for a great cause and support Croí’s mission to prevent heart disease and stroke.

Every euro raised will go directly towards lifesaving programs, educational outreach, and support services for those at risk or living with heart disease and stroke.

Director of Fundraising at Croí Heart and Stroke Charity Christine Flanagan described the Croí Corrib Charity Cycle as more than just an event.

“It’s a movement that brings people together to make a real difference in the fight against heart disease and stroke,” she said.

“We are calling on cyclists of all abilities to sign up, rally their friends or colleagues, and join us for a fantastic day of cycling, camaraderie, and community support.”

All registered cyclists will receive a limited-edition medal and snood, as well as full route support and mechanical assistance, and there are food stops and a post-cycle party at the Croí Heart and Stroke Centre.

In addition, those who raise €50 or more will receive a limited edition Croí Corrib Charity Cycle Jersey and be in with a chance to win a bike worth over €1,000, courtesy of Westside Cycles! Register today at www.croi.ie.

Pictured at the launch of the 31st Croí Corrib Charity Cycle at Spiddal pier were (from left) Croí volunteer Stephen Hosty, Croí Director of Fundraising Christine Flanagan, and Bernard Dempsey, Sharon Spellman, and Phillip Monks of Corrib Oil.