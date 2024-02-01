  • Services

Services

Registration now open for four courses outside CAO in GRETB

Published:

Registration now open for four courses outside CAO in GRETB
Share story:

Registration is now open for four courses outside the CAO system, which will be offered through both GRETB and ATU.

The four degrees choices were launched last year – they are General Nursing, Business, Industrial Laboratory Science and Sustainable Engineering Technologies.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Students will start their degrees with the Galway Roscommon ETB, and complete them with Atlantic Technological University.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has also announced that 40 new courses outside of the CAO system are being added, and will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

While more programmes are expected to be added for next year, with proposals from five colleges, including the University of Galway.

Applications for the courses now available are now open on nto.ie, and will remain open until mid-September.

The post Registration now open for four courses outside CAO in GRETB appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Plans lodged for major office development in Knocknacarra

Plans have been lodged for a major office development in Knocknacarra. McDonogh Capital Investmen...

no_space
73 patients waiting for a bed at Galway’s public hospitals today

73 patients are waiting for a bed at Galway’s public hospitals today. 58 patients are on tr...

no_space
Galway TD calls for urgent review of Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant

The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant is in need of urgent review according to Galway West TD M...

no_space
Traffic chaos expected in city this evening as farmers plan tractor protest over EU rules

Traffic chaos is expected around Galway city this evening, as farmers will carry out a tractor pr...

no_space
O’ Cuiv says a lot of “misunderstanding and misinformation” around asylum seekers

There’s a lot of “misunderstanding and misinformation” in the public space abou...

no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of major expansion to well-known city bar

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a major expansion to a well k...

no_space
City-based tech firm secures €7m in funding to scale-up workforce and services

Cityswift, a tech firm based at Portershed in Galway, has secured €7m in funding to scale-up its ...

no_space
University of Galway hosting Postgraduate Open Day next Tuesday

University of Galway is hosting a Postgraduate Open Day next Tuesday February 6th. It’s a c...

no_space
Tough day for Galway teams but no need to press the panic buttons yet

Inside Track with John McIntyre PADRAIC Joyce must be sick of the sight of Mayo footballers by...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up