Registration now open for four courses outside CAO in GRETB
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Registration is now open for four courses outside the CAO system, which will be offered through both GRETB and ATU.
The four degrees choices were launched last year – they are General Nursing, Business, Industrial Laboratory Science and Sustainable Engineering Technologies.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Students will start their degrees with the Galway Roscommon ETB, and complete them with Atlantic Technological University.
Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has also announced that 40 new courses outside of the CAO system are being added, and will be rolled out in the coming weeks.
While more programmes are expected to be added for next year, with proposals from five colleges, including the University of Galway.
Applications for the courses now available are now open on nto.ie, and will remain open until mid-September.
The post Registration now open for four courses outside CAO in GRETB appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Plans lodged for major office development in Knocknacarra
Plans have been lodged for a major office development in Knocknacarra. McDonogh Capital Investmen...
73 patients waiting for a bed at Galway’s public hospitals today
73 patients are waiting for a bed at Galway’s public hospitals today. 58 patients are on tr...
Galway TD calls for urgent review of Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant
The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant is in need of urgent review according to Galway West TD M...
Traffic chaos expected in city this evening as farmers plan tractor protest over EU rules
Traffic chaos is expected around Galway city this evening, as farmers will carry out a tractor pr...
O’ Cuiv says a lot of “misunderstanding and misinformation” around asylum seekers
There’s a lot of “misunderstanding and misinformation” in the public space abou...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of major expansion to well-known city bar
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a major expansion to a well k...
City-based tech firm secures €7m in funding to scale-up workforce and services
Cityswift, a tech firm based at Portershed in Galway, has secured €7m in funding to scale-up its ...
University of Galway hosting Postgraduate Open Day next Tuesday
University of Galway is hosting a Postgraduate Open Day next Tuesday February 6th. It’s a c...
Tough day for Galway teams but no need to press the panic buttons yet
Inside Track with John McIntyre PADRAIC Joyce must be sick of the sight of Mayo footballers by...