Regeneration prospects have hit the buffers

By Avril Horan

THE regeneration of Dunmore has come to a standstill in what has been described as a ‘kick in the teeth to the community’ – as plans to demolish derelict properties in the heart of the town have stalled.

Speaking at this week’s meeting of Galway County Council, Cllr Ollie Turner (FG) was clearly exasperated, saying it “looks like a problem that will never go away.”

The most recent regeneration proposal – a Part 8 planning application covering Bridge Street – was expected to clear the way for the acquisition and demolition of several dangerous properties.

The town’s redevelopment plan also includes widening the road and creating a new urban park, but it has been plagued by delays.

The buildings, which have been empty for years and are visibly deteriorating, have been the focus of repeated safety warnings from local representatives.

Earlier attempts to push the plan forward were paused after technical issues were discovered, including difficulties around ownership and the condition of some of the buildings.

Public consultation first opened in August but was quickly withdrawn. Three weeks into the latest public consultation process, it has happened again.

“Alas, it has been withdrawn once again,” said Cllr Turner.

“We once again got a kick in the teeth for a community trying to address dereliction in our town. It has been neglected for decades. We came tantalisingly close to the Part 8.”

He implored Galway County Council to take a “hands-on approach,” as the latest setback feels like another missed opportunity.

Several buildings along the narrow stretch are in poor condition, with some described locally as being at risk of collapse.

Loose slates, falling guttering and blocked footpaths have all been reported in recent years.

Galway County Council had identified a group of five derelict or vacant buildings for demolition as part of the road-widening element of the project, but without planning approval, nothing can progress.

“We’ve had a few setbacks over time,” said Cllr Turner, speaking to the Connacht Tribune.

“Different information has been sought by planners, every box needed to be ticked, so the timeline shifted. Then, out of the blue, the Part 8 was withdrawn this week. It’s the latest in a long line of withdrawals and setbacks, and it has left all of us overwhelmed.

“There was real excitement about the three-stage plan for Dunmore. It would take Dunmore out of the dark ages. The project is too far down the road to give up on now.”

At the meeting, Cllr Declan Geraghty (Ind Ire) said the “bottleneck is worse than ever” in what has effectively become a one-way street.

“Will someone with common sense get the project over the line?” he asked, describing how trucks must reverse to let one another through and adding that the people of Dunmore “are fed up.”

County officials have stated they will engage with the Tuam Municipal District and the planning team and will bring forward a timeline for the next steps.

According to Cllr Turner, the “next couple of weeks will be crucial to make sure we don’t lose any ground. Any local objections will be dealt with, but we need to keep moving. A fresh approach will be coordinated with senior staff at Galway County Council.”

Report funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

Pictured: Cllr Ollie Turner at Bridge Street, Dunmore.