Refused development ‘could interfere with the building of Galway City Ring Road’

Planning permission has been refused for a planned 156-home development on lands off the Ballymoneen Road in Knocknacarra.

City planners have ruled that the location of the new estate, next to the planned route for the Galway City Ring Road, meant that it could hold up the building of the major road project should it get the go-ahead.

Cairn Homes Properties Limited had applied to Galway City Council for permission to build the Large Scale Residential Development of 113 houses and 43 apartments

But in rejecting the plans, Galway City Council pointed out that the proposed development directly abuts the proposed N6 Galway City Ring Road (GCRR) project route, and it was a core strategy of the city’s Development Plan “to protect and deliver this piece of strategic infrastructure for Galway City”.

“In this case, the installation of any permanent works within the proposed development site would have the potential of being damaged by blasting, including but not limited to structures, drainage and services and would therefore, delay and impinge upon the delivery and construction of the N6 GCRR,” it said in its ruling.

It added: “Therefore, development on these lands would be premature pending the determination of the road layout and its construction and would be contrary to the development plan policies and contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development.”

During the consultation process for the planning application, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) expressed concern last October that insufficient information had been provided to demonstrate that the proposed development would not impact delivery of the GCRR.

TII maintained its stance in a December 30 response to further information provided by Cairn Homes Properties Ltd.in relation to retaining walls on the boundary of the development and other matters.

And in a letter to city planners last month, Sean Devaney, N6 Project Manager with Galway County Council, said that the GCCR construction would involve cutting into rock for a distance of 300 metres from the Ballymoneen Road heading west.

“The proposed development includes housing located at 15m from the edge of the proposed rock cutting with varying finished floor levels.

“Depending on the sequence of construction of both or either project there is a potential for interaction and conflict.

“Therefore, the installation of any permanent works with the potential of being damaged by blasting, including but not limited to structures, drainage and services among other things, should not begin until the applicant gets written confirmation from the National Roads Project Office of Galway County Council that blasting adjacent to the proposed development for the Galway City Ring Road has concluded,” Mr Devaney’s letter added.

A number of objections to the proposed housing development had also been lodged by residents of neighbouring estates, some citing the dangers from increased traffic on the narrow Upper Ballymoneen Road.

The plans had involved the proposed construction of 113 houses, of which 16 would be two-bedroom, 91 three-bed and six four-bed houses. Also planned were 43 apartments, 21 of them single bedroom units and 22 two-bed, along with a creche.

The scheme would have involved the demolition of two existing dwellings on the site, a two-storey house and a bungalow, as well as a shed.

Pictured: The 156-home development was planned for a site (outlined in red) running alongside the Slí Gheal and Fána Buí estates on Ballymomeen Road.